Left Menu

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka

The furniture in houses and items kept in cupboards fell on the ground during the tremor.In a statement, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said many people have called from Sullia to inform that earth shook for few seconds and they felt the tremors.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 25-06-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 15:14 IST
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Mild tremors were felt in many parts of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district on Saturday morning, official sources said.

Several residents of Sullia said they experienced mild tremors at around 9.10 am. They said a loud sound was heard when the earth shook for about 45 seconds. Residents of Kallugundi, Sampaje, Goonadka, Aranthodu, Ivarnadu, Thodikkana and Peraje areas in the taluk also felt the tremors. Some buildings in Sullia including houses have developed cracks. Sources said the residents ran out of houses as soon as they felt the tremors. The furniture in houses and items kept in cupboards fell on the ground during the tremor.

In a statement, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said many people have called from Sullia to inform that earth shook for few seconds and they felt the tremors. The confirmation from the state disaster management cell is awaited on the quake, its magnitude and epicentre, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022