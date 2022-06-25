Left Menu

Maha: Toddler falls into septic tank in Umred, dies

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-06-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 19:10 IST
Maha: Toddler falls into septic tank in Umred, dies
A two-year-old boy died after falling into an open septic tank in Umred town of Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Vikas Colony in Rewatkar layout area of the town on Friday, an official from Umred police said.

The child, Saksham Sadhuram Jangda, hails from Kawari village in Haryana, and was staying at his uncle's house with his mother, he said.

The boy's mother had stepped out to dump garbage and the child had followed her and fell into the open tank, he said. The woman who was unaware that her son had fallen in, started searching for the boy and the police were subsequently called in, the official said.

On spotting the septic tank, the police started flushing out the water and found boy's body, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered in this regard.

