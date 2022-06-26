Randomly check wards with highest number of births recorded at home: LG to MCD

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena Saturday directed civic officials to randomly check a ward with the highest number of births recorded at home, and find out the reasons behind it.

His direction comes in view of 26 per cent of births registered by the municipal corporation having taken place at homes and not at health facilities.

Municipal corporation keep records of births and deaths in a city.

With the process of registration of births and deaths being fully computerised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the LG asked for linking of this database to the government departments that provide services related to food security, pensions, maternity benefits and other welfare schemes, so that automatic updating or deletion of names could happen upon birth or death, according to a statement issued by the Raj Niwas.

''Upon being informed about the high figure of 26 per cent of births being registered to have happened at home and not in a hospital or a nursing home, he instructed officials to randomly check a ward, with highest number of births recorded at home, and find out the reasons behind it,'' the statement said.

