Day temperature rises in parts of Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-06-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 21:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of Rajasthan witnessed a rise in day temperatures on Sunday with Jalore being the hottest place in the state with a high of 46.2 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Jaisalmer and Barmer recorded a maximum temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 45.3 degrees Celsius, Nagaur 45.1 degrees Celsius, Phalodi (Jodhpur) 44.8 degrees Celsius, Churu 44.4 degrees Celsius, Dungarpur 44.1 degrees Celsius and Sri Ganganagar 43.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather remained dry in the state.

A meteorological department official said rain activity is likely to resume in Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Ajmer divisions from June 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

