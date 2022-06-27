Left Menu

Science News Roundup: NASA to launch first rocket from a commercial spaceport in Australia on Sunday
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA will launch a rocket from the remote wilderness of northern Australia on Sunday evening, the first commercial space launch in Australia and the agency's first from a commercial spaceport. The suborbital rocket will be briefly visible seconds after the launch, scheduled for 10:44 p.m. (1344 GMT) Australian Central Standard Time, and will travel 300 kilometers (186 miles) into space.

