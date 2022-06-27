Left Menu

Brigade Group forms JV to build housing project in Chennai; eyes Rs 1,500 cr revenue

It has developed many projects across South India, in the cities of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 18:33 IST
Brigade Group forms JV to build housing project in Chennai; eyes Rs 1,500 cr revenue
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Brigade Group on Monday said it has entered into an agreement to develop a housing project in Chennai with an estimated revenue of Rs 1,500 crore over the next five years.

The company has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop around 2.1 million square feet in Chennai, Brigade Group said in a statement.

The land, located at Perumbakkam, just off OMR (Old Mahabalipuram Road) Sholinganallur junction, is spread over 15 acres and will be developed as a large residential township.

Many real estate developers are entering into JDAs with land owners, instead of buying land outrightly, to expand their businesses in a capital-light asset model.

''South India will continue to be a key focus for us, and this project is part of our strategy to expand our presence in Chennai. The project will have a revenue realisation of over Rs 1,500 crore in about 5 years.

''We expect a very positive response from customers, especially from the IT and ITeS sectors as it is located in the heart of the IT Office belt,'' said Pavitra Shankar, Executive Director and Head of Residential Business at Brigade Enterprises Ltd.

Brigade Group is targeting a revenue of about Rs 6,000 crore over the next five years from its Chennai residential business alone.

Further, as part of its consolidation plans in Chennai, the group is expanding their residential, commercial and retail verticals.

Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises Ltd is one of India's leading property developers. It has developed many projects across South India, in the cities of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022