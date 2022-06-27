Heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan Bengal districts, more downpour forecast

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-06-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 19:36 IST
Heavy overnight rain in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal led to a rise in the water level of some rivers and water logging in low-lying areas. The Met department on Monday forecast more downpour in these areas.

Parts of Jalpaiguri, Moynaguri, Dhupguri, and Mal towns were water logged following the heavy overnight rain.

Students found it difficult to commute to their schools which reopened on Monday after a long summer break.

The water level has risen in the Manshai, Teesta, Torsha, Diana, Sankosh, and Kaljani rivers of north Bengal as a result of the rainfall. Domohani in Jalpaiguri district received 200 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, while it was 110 mm at Buxaduar in Alipurduar during the same period, it said.

Other places which received heavy rainfall during the period were Hasimara (90 mm), Punidbari (100 mm), and Mathabhanga (80 mm).

The weatherman has forecast heavy to very heavy rain for the next three days in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, and Kalimpong causing fears of rising water levels of rivers and inundation of low-lying areas.

Thunderstorms coupled with lightning are also likely at one or two places in the southern districts of the state, the Met department said. A district official in Jalpaiguri said cooked food and drinking water were being supplied to people in the affected areas even as locals alleged that these were inadequate. PTI AMR COR MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

