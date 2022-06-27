Left Menu

TN CM inaugurates 5 new industrial estates

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-06-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated 5 new industrial estates, which would provide jobs to about 22,200 people and a common facility centre at the integrated textile park in Chengalpattu district on Monday.

These industrial estates were established at a cost of Rs 171.24 crore in Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Namakkal and Pudukottai districts by the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO). These would ensure direct employment to 7,200 people and indirect employment to 15,000 people.

Also, the CM virtually unveiled a new building for common facility centre at the integrated textile park at Thandarai village in neighbouring Chengalpattu district, built at an estimated cost of Rs 2.22 crore.

PWD Minister E V Velu, MSME Minister T M Anbarasan and senior officials were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

