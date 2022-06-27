Left Menu

Tornado kills one, injures 10 in Netherlands

A tornado in the south of the Netherlands has killed one person and injured at least 10 others, regional emergency services officials said on Monday. "Emergency services are still working hard to understand the full extent." Images of the tornado circling above the town of Zierikzee, 70 kilometers (44 miles) southwest of Rotterdam, circulated widely on social media.

A tornado in the south of the Netherlands has killed one person and injured at least 10 others, regional emergency services officials said on Monday. "That is the current situation," Zeeland Veilig said on its website. "Emergency services are still working hard to understand the full extent."

Images of the tornado circling above the town of Zierikzee, 70 kilometers (44 miles) southwest of Rotterdam, circulated widely on social media. Winds in a storm passing through the country at the same time were measured at around 75 kilometers per hour, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) said.

Tornadoes are rare in the Netherlands, but more common in summer months, the KNMI said. The town's major Jack van der Hoek was to hold a news conference later on Monday.

