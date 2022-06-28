Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada
Mild tremors were felt in many parts of Sullia taluk of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday morning.
Similar to the earthquake on June 25 that shook parts of the taluk, the tremor was felt at around 7.45 am on Tuesday, officials said.
The residents of Sampaje, Aranthodu, Peraje, Jalsoor, Ubaradka, Thodikana and Mittur felt the tremors. The tremor lasted four seconds.
On June 25, an earthquake with a magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale was recorded, according to the report of state natural disaster monitoring centre. The tremor on that day was recorded at 9.09 am and the range was 4.7 km from the epicentre.
The report from the state monitoring centre on Tuesday's tremor is awaited, officials said.
