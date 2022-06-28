Left Menu

Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira appointed as UNESCO Champion for Ocean and Youth

On the opening day, Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, announced the nomination of the Brazilian Big Wave surfer Maya Gabeira as a goodwill ambassador, appointing her to the position of “UNESCO Champion for the Ocean and Youth”.

UNESCO | Updated: 28-06-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 11:32 IST
Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira appointed as UNESCO Champion for Ocean and Youth
Maya Gabeira, who currently holds the world for the biggest wave ever surfed by a woman, will take an active role in promoting UNESCO’s advocacy on ocean-sustainability issues. Image Credit: Twitter(@UN_News_Centre)

This week, Lisbon hosts the UN Ocean Conference, a major event in the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development 2021-2030 ('the Ocean Decade'), led by UNESCO. This international conference aims to strengthen international cooperation on the ocean, promoting better understanding and protection of it.

On the opening day, Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, announced the nomination of the Brazilian Big Wave surfer Maya Gabeira as a goodwill ambassador, appointing her to the position of "UNESCO Champion for the Ocean and Youth".

Maya Gabeira, who currently holds the world for the biggest wave ever surfed by a woman, will take an active role in promoting UNESCO's advocacy on ocean-sustainability issues. She will be at the forefront of UNESCO's efforts to mobilize new generations, hosting youth summits on ocean sustainability and acting as the lead spokesperson for Gen Ocean, UNESCO's new campaign to spark lifestyle changes.A trail-blazing surferMaya Gabeira grew up in an environmentally engaged household, and understood the importance of climate issues from an early age. She started surfing aged 13 and turned pro by the time she was 17 years old. Preferring Big Waves over trick competitions, she has won the Billabong XXL Global Big Wave Awards five years in a row. The highlight of her career came in 2020 when she broke the Guinness World Record for the biggest wave ever surfed by a woman, at 22.4 metres.

After 15 years in close contact with the ocean, Maya Gabeira has witnessed first-hand the impact of climate change on the marine world, and believes it is urgent we tackle the climate crisis. She has a strong track record of leading successful activist campaigns. As a board member for the NGO Oceana, she supported an anti-plastic campaign in Brazil, which resulted in the country's leading food delivery company taking bold action to tackle single-use plastic waste. She hopes to bring this expertise and drive to help achieve UNESCO's climate goals.

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022