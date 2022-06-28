Left Menu

G7 to agree tough line on China market abuse - U.S. official

Reuters | Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Updated: 28-06-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 12:59 IST
G7 to agree tough line on China market abuse - U.S. official
The Group of Seven leading industrialized democracies has agreed to develop a coordinated approach to remedying China's "non-market" international trade practices, a senior U.S. official said on the last day of their summit in Germany. "You'll see leaders release a collective statement, which is unprecedented in the context of the G7, acknowledging the harms caused by China's non-transparent, market-distorting industrial directives," the official said on Tuesday.

Among their commitments was one to accelerate efforts to remove forced labor, including state-backed forced labor, from global supply chains, the official added.

