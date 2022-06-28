G7 to agree tough line on China market abuse - U.S. official
- Country:
- Germany
The Group of Seven leading industrialized democracies has agreed to develop a coordinated approach to remedying China's "non-market" international trade practices, a senior U.S. official said on the last day of their summit in Germany. "You'll see leaders release a collective statement, which is unprecedented in the context of the G7, acknowledging the harms caused by China's non-transparent, market-distorting industrial directives," the official said on Tuesday.
Among their commitments was one to accelerate efforts to remove forced labor, including state-backed forced labor, from global supply chains, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- China
- Group of Seven
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Germany eyes new cartel law as fuel tax cut falls short
Germany slips behind China as top importer of Russian energy
Germany prepares 5-10 bln euro rescue for Gazprom Germania - Bloomberg News
Germany eyes aid payment for Gazprom Germania - sources
Germany moves ahead with a plan to legalize cannabis sales