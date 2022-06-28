Bihar govt urges Centre to include 17,728 more people in Awas Plus App

The Bihar government has written a letter to the Centre for the inclusion of details of additional 17,728 eligible beneficiaries in the ‘Awas Plus App’ under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G).

In the letter, the state government has requested the Rural Development Ministry to provide the link to the ‘Awas Plus App’ so that it can upload details of the eligible beneficiaries whose names are missing from the final list.

''The state government had provided details of additional 17,728 eligible beneficiaries to the Centre for including their names in the final list of beneficiaries. But, despite our repeated requests, their details could not be uploaded on the App,'' Bihar Rural Development Minister, Shrawan Kumar, told PTI.

Since their details are not available on the app, they can not avail the financial support and facilities provided under the PMAY-G scheme, Kumar said.

''We have written to the central government seeking access to the link for uploading details of these additional beneficiaries,'' he added.

The PMAY-G is an initiative by the Government of India to provide affordable housing to the rural poor. Originally launched in 1985 as “Indira Awaas Yojana”, the PMAY-G scheme was revamped and relaunched in 2016 by the Central government as part of its “Housing for All by 2022” initiative.

The PMAY-G mission has now been extended up to 2024. The initiative seeks to provide pucca houses, with all the basic amenities, including water, sanitation and electricity, to all the eligible rural households, in two phases.

The cost of one unit is shared by the central and state governments in the ratio of 60:40 . While the assistance for each unit in the plains is Rs 1.20 lakh, it is Rs 1.30 lakh per unit for houses in hilly and difficult areas and districts under the Integrated Action Plan (IAP).

The payments, in three instalments, are electronically transferred directly to bank accounts or post office accounts of the beneficiaries.

All beneficiaries under the scheme also get an additional Rs 90.95 per day, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Around 26.96 lakh houses had been sanctioned, from 2016 to 2021, for construction under the PMAY-G scheme in Bihar, and around 24.54 lakh units (that is 90 per cent of the target) have already been completed or delivered to beneficiaries.

The districts where the completion of work is more than 75 per cent, include Supaul (77 per cent), Saran (78.65 per cent), Madhepura (81.65 per cent), Katihar (82.64 per cent), Munger (83.14 per cent), Begusarai (83.64 per cent) and Lakhisarai (82.24 per cent).

