Left Menu

Delhi records highest ever peak power demand at 7,601 MW

The previous high in Delhi was 7409 MW recorded on July 2, 2019.Before June 9, Delhis peak power demand had never crossed the 7000 MW mark during the month of June.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 17:45 IST
Delhi records highest ever peak power demand at 7,601 MW
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The oppressive humid and warm weather prevailing in Delhi pushed peak power demand of the city to an all-time record high of 7,601 megawatt on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

As per realtime data of State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), city's peak power demand clocked 7601 MW at 3.21 PM. The previous high in Delhi was 7409 MW recorded on July 2, 2019.

Before June 9, Delhi's peak power demand had never crossed the 7000 MW mark during the month of June. In fact, it has already crossed 7000 MW nine-times in June this year. Cooling load is the main reason behind Delhi's power load.

In fact, according to estimates, almost around 50 per cent of Delhi's power demand in summers is because of the cooling load from air-conditioners, coolers, and fans, discom officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022