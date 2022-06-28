Left Menu

Woman killed, three injured in landslide in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 28-06-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 19:04 IST
A 36-year-old woman was killed and three others injured as a massive landslide buried their house in Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun area on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened in Takar Colony, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Moromi Sonam said.

The deceased has been identified as Sangio Yapa. Three persons, including a two-year-old child, were rescued from the debris, she said.

With this, the toll in rain-related incidents since April rose to 13.

Landslides and flood-like situations have been reported from various parts of the Capital Complex – comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, causing massive damage to houses, roads and buildings, the official said.

The approach road of the under-construction Donyi Polo Greenfield Airport at Hollongi was submerged in floodwaters, while several low-lying areas in the state capital were inundated.

Most of the rivers, rivulets and streams in Itanagar are in spate, threatening localities and important roads.

Following the forecast of more rains, the Capital district administration has directed schools to remain closed for three days from June 29.

Landslides and floods were also reported from other districts of the state as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

