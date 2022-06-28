Parts of Delhi receive light rain

Some parts of the national capital received light rain on Tuesday even as the maximum temperature settled at 41.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 30.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the IMD said.

The weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies and moderate rains in the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

Some parts of the national capital witnessed light rain on Tuesday afternoon. These include ITO, Mandi House, Tilak Marg, Ring Road, DDU Marg, Vikas Marg and Laxmi Nagar.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 57 per cent, the weather office said.

Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies and moderate rains on Wednesday and Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday will hover around 42 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius respectively, an IMD official said.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday settled at 40.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The IMD said that parts of north-west India, including Delhi, could expect some respite over the next two days as conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of monsoon in the region.

''Conditions would continue to become favourable for further advance of monsoon into remaining parts of Arabian Sea and Gujarat, some parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, entire Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and entire Delhi during subsequent 48 hours between June 30 and July 1,'' it said.

According to weather experts, Delhi will receive a fresh spell of rain from Wednesday.

The monsoon is just a few days away from Delhi and is expected to yield good rainfall in the first 10 days, the weather experts said.

The IMD official said the maximum temperature of the day will hover around 41 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 137 on Tuesday which falls under the 'moderate' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)