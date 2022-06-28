Left Menu

Delhi environment panel gives nod to Executive Enclave: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:58 IST
Delhi environment panel gives nod to Executive Enclave: Sources
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has granted the environmental clearance for the construction of the ''Executive Enclave'' as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan, sources said on Tuesday.

The user agency, Central Public Works Department (CPWD), will transplant 487 trees during the construction of the Executive Enclave, which will house the new Prime Minister's Office, the Cabinet Secretariat, the India House and the National Security Council Secretariat.

The Delhi State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC), which first took up the proposal for the grant of the environmental clearance on January 31, had raised concern over the CPWD's plan to remove an ''excessively high proportion'' of trees from the site.

The CPWD later revised the proposal, decreasing the number of trees to be transplanted from 630 to 487 and increasing the number of trees to be retained at the site from 154 to 320.

At a meeting held on April 9, the SEAC had decided to recommend the revised proposal to the SEIAA for the grant of the environmental clearance.

The SEIAA, however, had referred the matter back to the SEAC on a ''limited aspect to examine the implementation of the Tree Transplantation Policy, 2020 notified by the Delhi government so that all points of the policy are complied with in the project in view of the substantial tree transplantation involved''.

The project was granted the environmental clearance at a recent meeting of the SEIAA, a source said, without divulging more details.

According to the revised proposal for the Rs 1,381-crore project, the CPWD will maintain 1,022 trees at the site, so as to have a tree per 80 square metre of the plot area, in accordance with the guidelines of the Union environment ministry.

Five buildings with a built-up area of 90,000 square metres will be constructed at the site after demolishing the built-up area of 47,000 square metres.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the country's power corridor, envisages a new Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; coronavirus can impair blood sugar processing by organs; Monkeypox case count rises to more than 3,400 globally, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; corona...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022