Chhattisgarh: Three killed, two injured in lightning strike in Jashpur district

PTI | Jashpur | Updated: 29-06-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 16:33 IST
Three persons died and two sustained injuries after being struck by lightning at a village in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Jashpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon at Sanna village, about 400 km from capital Raipur, where a weekly market was being held, an official said.

“Some people took shelter under a tree after it started raining heavily and lightning struck them, killing three of them on the spot,” the official said.

Bhikhnath Uraon (23), Sanju Ram (11), both natives of Sanna, and Vijay Minj (56), a resident of nearby Bagicha village, were killed, he said.

Nileshwar Yadav (15) and Sainath Ram (28), sustained injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital, where their condition was stated to be out of danger, he added.

On May 29, three persons were killed and nine injured in a similar incident at a weekly market in Burjudih village of the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

