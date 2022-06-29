Thousands witness Lord Jagannath’s 'Nabajaubana'

Thousands of devotees Wednesday thronged the 12th century 'Sri Mandir' here to witness the 'Nabajaubana' (The Holy Sight of Juvenile Youth) of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. The state government allowed the people to congregate at the temple after the decline in the prevailing pandemic. As per the tradition the deities remained in the 'Anasar Gruha' (the sick room) inside the temple after their ritual bath on Snan Purnima day. It is believed that the the Holy Trinity appears in youthful form on this day after recovering from fever induced by the bath. As per the schedule issued by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Parimanik (paid) darshan was held for an hour from 8 am to 9 am after the temple opened in the morning. Later the general people were allowed to have darshan of the deities from 9 am to 10.30 am, again from 2 pm to 3 pm, then from 6 pm to 6.30 pm, from 9 pm to 10.30 pm and from 11.30 pm to 12.30 am.

The SJTA has also released scheduled for the Ubha Jatra (a day before Ratha Jatra) on June 30. The devotees can have darshan of deities on Thursday from 4 am to 6.30 am, from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm and from 3.30 pm to 5 pm on June 30.

The devotees were allowed entry into the temple through the Singhadwar (The Lion Gate or the East gate ) and exit from the Hastidwara (the elephant gate on the north).

Meanwhile, the Bishwakarma (the chariot makers), painters and tailors are giving the final touch to the three gigantic chariots of the deities parked in front of the temple before the annual Ratha Jatra on July 1.

