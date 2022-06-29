Delhi govt approves allocation of funds for village development at constituency level

The Delhi cabinet on Wednesday approved allocation of funds for village development at the constituency level, which will enable the city government to pool the funds of all the villages under a constituency for the development work in the area, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Addressing a digital media briefing, Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had brought a policy a few years ago to allocate Rs 2 crore each for development work in Delhi's villages.

Under the scheme, the autonomy to decide what amenities people want, such as building a road or a ''chaupal'' or adding a water tap, was granted to them.

However, they encountered issues since it was difficult to pin the obligation on a certain person or agency, making some assets, such as roads connecting three to four villages, difficult to maintain, the chief minister said.

''We fixed this issue during our cabinet meeting on Wednesday. We have decided to provide this budget at the constituency level, which will then be able to determine how to use it as a whole. Funds can be allocated to multiple villages if they request for it together,'' Kejriwal said.

Later in the day, the government issued a statement, saying the reform will help pool funds and take up development work in areas falling under multiple villages.

''The Kejriwal government had introduced major reforms for the development of villages. The Delhi cabinet, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, approved allocation of funds at the constituency level for village development. Through this, the Delhi government will now be able to pool funds of all the villages under a constituency to fund development work in the area,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)