Germany's power industry body urges more land for wind farms

Germany's power industry association BDEW called for a doubling of the country's target for the amount of land designated for wind power generation as Berlin seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, Bild newspaper reported on Thursday. Around 0.8% of land in Germany is earmarked for onshore wind power, of which 0.5% has been used.

Germany's power industry association BDEW called for a doubling of the country's target for the amount of land designated for wind power generation as Berlin seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, Bild newspaper reported on Thursday. Around 0.8% of land in Germany is earmarked for onshore wind power, of which 0.5% has been used. The country aims to achieve a 2% target by 2030.

BDEW Managing Director Kerstin Andreae said the 2030 target should be raised by one or two percentage points. Earlier this month, Germany's economy and climate ministry presented a package of measures to speed up the expansion of onshore wind power generation, including setting out a minimum percentage of land each federal state must make available for wind farms.

