Odd News Roundup: Goats released in New York City park to eat invasive weeds; Tennis-Humbert forgets his rackets at Wimbledon

The furry visitors arrived in Manhattan from Green Goats farm in Rhinebeck, New York, earlier in the day to gobble up overgrown brush - even species dangerous to humans, like poison ivy. Tennis-Humbert forgets his rackets at Wimbledon Ugo Humbert had 90 minutes to fill before his delayed Wimbledon match against Casper Ruud on Wednesday but it still wasn't enough to pack properly as he turned up at Number Two Court missing a vital piece of equipment - a tennis racket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 10:27 IST
Ugo Humbert Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

More than a dozen goats journeyed to Riverside Park in New York City on Wednesday to feast on weeds, a chemical-free way to remove invasive species while adding to the joys of nature. The furry visitors arrived in Manhattan from Green Goats farm in Rhinebeck, New York, earlier in the day to gobble up overgrown brush - even species dangerous to humans, like poison ivy.

Ugo Humbert had 90 minutes to fill before his delayed Wimbledon match against Casper Ruud on Wednesday but it still wasn't enough to pack properly as he turned up at Number Two Court missing a vital piece of equipment - a tennis racket. The Frenchman had been forced to wait to face the third seed due to rain but as the umpire called the players to begin their knock-up, despite coming on court carrying a massive red bag, the 24-year-old sheepishly admitted: "I don't have any rackets - sorry for that."

(With inputs from agencies.)

