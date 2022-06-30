Left Menu

Anthrax outbreak in Kerala's Athirapilly forest: Nothing to worry, says official

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 30-06-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 12:32 IST
Anthrax outbreak in Kerala's Athirapilly forest: Nothing to worry, says official
Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There is nothing to worry about the deaths of some wild boars due to an anthrax outbreak in Kerala's Athirappilly forest region in the last few days, a senior Thrissur district health official said on Thursday.

The official told PTI that a meeting would be held during the day to discuss preventive steps, even as the Animal Husbandry department was carrying out vaccination of domestic cattle in the area following the death of around 5 to 6 wild boars due to anthrax near the forest borders.

Presently, there was no need to worry about the disease spreading to humans or cattle, the official added. On Wednesday, state Health Minister Veena George had said the presence of anthrax has been confirmed in wild boars in the Athirappilly forest area.

''Wild boars have died en masse in the Athirappilly forest area. Subsequently, the Health Department, the Animal Husbandry Department and the Forest Department conducted an investigation. Samples of these were tested to confirm the case of anthrax infection,'' she had said.

George also stated that the health department was taking immediate steps to prevent the spread of anthrax, a bacteria naturally found in soil and commonly affecting domestic and wild animals when they contact it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022