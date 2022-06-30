Left Menu

Railways engineer held for graft

The CBI has arrested Chief Engineer, South Central Railway, Secunderabad P R Suresh for allegedly receiving illegal gratification of Rs five lakh for extending a currency of contract for completion of an under- construction railway overbridge, officials said Thursday. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused, CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 13:35 IST
Railways engineer held for graft
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has arrested Chief Engineer, South Central Railway, Secunderabad P R Suresh for allegedly receiving illegal gratification of Rs five lakh for extending a ''currency of contract'' for completion of an under-construction railway overbridge, officials said Thursday. The currency of the contract implies the date of delivery of a project as given in the contract. It was alleged that Suresh was accepting the bribe for extending the date of the construction of the overbridge between Uppal and Jammikunta railway stations.

''CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs five lakh from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused,'' CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022