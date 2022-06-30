Railways engineer held for graft

The CBI has arrested Chief Engineer, South Central Railway, Secunderabad P R Suresh for allegedly receiving illegal gratification of Rs five lakh for extending a ''currency of contract'' for completion of an under-construction railway overbridge, officials said Thursday. The currency of the contract implies the date of delivery of a project as given in the contract. It was alleged that Suresh was accepting the bribe for extending the date of the construction of the overbridge between Uppal and Jammikunta railway stations.

''CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs five lakh from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused,'' CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

