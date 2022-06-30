TN CM Stalin inaugurates Ranipet Collectorate complex

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the new Collectorate complex here on Thursday and gave away welfare assistance totally worth over Rs 250 crore under government schemes to beneficiaries. Presiding over a government function held at a state-run school here, Stalin inaugurated the Ranipet Collectorate office complex built at a cost of Rs 118.40 crore on a 13.40-acre site here. The five-floor complex has a total built-up area of 28,711 square meters.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a total of 24 projects, completed at an estimated cost of Rs 150.58 crore. Such projects include the new Collectorate, taluk offices in Wallajah, Sholingur, Arcot, and Kalavai, and additional buildings to house 30 new classrooms in the Wallajah Arignar Anna Women's Arts and Science College and a check dam at a village in Arakkonam taluk. Stalin laid the foundation stones for 5 new projects in Ranipet District, including a veterinary clinic and buildings for workshops in government-run vocational institutes. The new initiatives are being taken up a an estimated cost of Rs 22.19 crore. The Chief Minister gave away welfare assistance under various schemes of government departments to beneficiaries. As many as 71,103 beneficiaries would receive assistance, worth Rs 267.10 crore. The assistance schemes include the issuance of housing patta to 14,507 beneficiaries and bank loans to several others.

In 2019, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts were carved out of Vellore District in northern Tamil Nadu. Stalin took part in government events on June 29 in Tirupattur and nearby Vellore Districts.