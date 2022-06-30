Left Menu

3 trampled to death by elephants in Odisha

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons, including a five-year-old girl, were trampled to death by wild elephants in separate incidents in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

Two of them came under attack of pachyderms while they were sleeping in their home in Baripada forest division area on Wednesday.

The girl, too, was crushed to death by elephants at her home in Rasgovindpur forest range the same day..

The bodies were sent to the PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada for post-mortem, a forest official said.

