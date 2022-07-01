Mosque trustees call on Ayodhya Development Authority official, discuss project plans

Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and president of the Ayodhya Masjid Trust Zufar Farooqui, along with a delegation of trustees, held a meeting with the vice-chairman of the Ayodhya Development Authority, Vishal Singh, on Thursday.

The trustees of the mosque trust discussed the possibility of an early clearance of the Dhannipur project maps, pending with the authority for more than a year.

The Ayodhya Masjid Trust -- Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation -- submitted the drawings of the maps in 11 sets to Singh on May 25 last year.

It has also deposited Rs 5 lakh as the processing fee for the approval of the project maps.

A mosque and other facilities are to be developed on a five-acre land at at Dhannipur awarded by the Supreme Court through its Ayodhya verdict.

The project at Dhannipur in Ayodhya includes a 300-bed super-speciality hospital, a community kitchen that will feed about 1,000 people daily, a research centre dedicated to freedom fighter Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah and a mosque that can accommodate 2,000 namazis at a time.

Talking to PTI, trust secretary Athar Husain said, ''We had a fruitful meeting with the vice-chairman of the Ayodhya Development Authority and we hope that we will soon get the clearance from the authority to start our mosque project.'' ''We have discussed issues related to the drawings with the vice-chairman and the chief town planner. They have assured us of a smooth clearance of the project plan and we have authorised the trustee at Ayodhya to coordinate with the authority,'' he added.

Singh said, ''We are speeding up the process to clear the project of the Ayodhya Mosque Trust.'' ''The project of the masjid is as important as the project of the Ram mandir,'' he added.

