Karnataka govt approves setting up of 438 'Namma Clinics'

Karnataka Cabinet on Friday gave administrative approval of Rs 103.73 crore for the setting up of 438 Urban Health and Wellness Centres (U-HWCs) called ''Namma Clinic'' across the State and for the appointment of doctors, nurses and staff for their functioning.

They are being set up to control contagious diseases and ease the load on the existing hospitals.

''We have permitted the start of 438 U-HWCs called Namma Clinic in Karnataka that we had announced in the budget under the 15th Finance Commission grants. Accordingly, we have given sanction for appointment of 438 doctors, equal number of nurses and second division clerk,'' Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting here, he said the clinics would be started in every urban local body area and all wards of Bengaluru city.

''Recurring expenditure for each centre we expect- under BBMP to be Rs 36.45 lakh and at other places ,it will be Rs 34.46 lakh...the appointments will be on a temporary basis...we have given administrative approval of Rs 103.73 crore for this,'' he added.

The Cabinet that met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai decided to give hardship allowance of Rs 2,000 per month to pourakarmikas (civic workers) working under all the urban local bodies.

The Cabinet approved also installing of decline at the Hatti Gold mines at a cost of Rs 307 crore ''As on one side we have ore, we were not able to mine the other side, and to reach the area decline has to be installed...their (Hatti Gold Mine) fund will be used for this,'' the Minister said.

For the bronze statue of Lord Basaveshwara to be installed by Murugha mutt in Chitradurga, the government had announced Rs 20 crore in the budget. For this, the Cabinet today gave nod for Rs 10 crore more.

Among other approvals, an excess Rs 65.5 crore was set aside for the Shivamogga airport to set up additional facilities for night landings. Earlier, Rs 384 crore was granted.

Also, approval was granted for construction of court buildings, and implemention of Jal Jeevan Mission at various places.

In response to a question, the Minister said the monsoon session of the State legislature is likely to be convened next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)