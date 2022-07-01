Left Menu

Tropical Storm Bonnie to make landfall near Nicaragua-Costa Rica border-U.S. forecaster

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 20:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Costa Rica

Tropical Storm Bonnie is expected to make landfall late Friday night near the Nicaragua and Costa Rica border, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

Bonnie was about 195 miles (315 km) east-southeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said in an 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) report. The system will cross southern Nicaragua or northern Costa Rica on Friday night, and emerge over the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday, the center added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

