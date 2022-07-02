Left Menu

MP: Leopard run over by vehicle in forest of Shivpuri district

PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 02-07-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 18:43 IST
A 10-year-old leopard was run over by an unidentified vehicle while crossing a four-lane road in Satandwada forest range of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Saturday, an official said.

The big cat sustained injuries to his paws and mouth, and was killed on the spot on the road passing through Madhav National Park, forest ranger Inder Singh Dhakad said.

The carcass has been sent for post-mortem and an inquiry has been initiated into the death of the animal, aged around 10 years old, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

