Left Menu

Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake

The bodies of two young children have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and searchers are still looking for a third they fear may have been intentionally drowned.Meanwhile, the father of the children died at a different location hours earlier, and their mother is missing.

PTI | Vadnaisheights | Updated: 02-07-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 20:35 IST
Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake

The bodies of two young children have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and searchers are still looking for a third they fear may have been intentionally drowned.

Meanwhile, the father of the children died at a different location hours earlier, and their mother is missing. Names have not been released.

The chain of events began Friday morning when the father was found dead at a mobile home park in the town of Maplewood, near Minneapolis. Police determined that the woman had left with the children, and a search began.

Maplewood Police Lt. Joe Steiner said the woman's car was found near Vadnais Lake around 4 pm Friday. The shoes of the children were found on the shore.

A search of the lake found one child's body Friday evening. A second body was found overnight. Searchers from several organisations were busy Saturday looking for the third, as well as the mother.

Authorities believe all three children were under the age of 5. “There's nothing more tragic than the loss of young children,'' Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said at a news conference on Friday. He called the deaths a “likely triple homicide.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022