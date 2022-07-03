Doctors delegation meets Mathur, proposes providing telemedicine facilities in remote areas of Ladakh

A Delhi-based private company of doctors on Sunday proposed providing telemedicine facilities in remote areas of Ladakh, an official spokesman said.

The proposal was submitted by a delegation of doctors led by the director of Medijunction smart healthcare private limited which called on Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur in New Delhi, he said.

The spokesman said the delegation proposed providing telemedicine healthcare facilities along with the physical presence of medical staff in remote areas of Ladakh, including doctors and nurses.

They also discussed providing instant healthcare services at doorsteps and digital ICU (intensive care unit), he said, adding the delegation also proposed setting up rural digital clinics, integrating various services, and properly utilizing doctors' time.

The delegation proposed making multi-specialty doctors available in remote areas, reducing turnaround time and providing better health at a reduced cost, the spokesman said.

Mathur inquired about the offline collection of data and treatment in areas without internet connectivity.

He suggested using satellite-based internet or VSATs for providing telemedicine services in remote areas, the spokesman said, adding the LG stressed the need for providing trained staff for patients in remote areas of Ladakh.

Meanwhile, Mathur laid the foundation stone for the construction of Ladakh Bhawan (Kargil Wing) at Dwarka in Delhi in presence of the chairman, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan, and other senior officers.

The building will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 15 crore under the Special Development Package and the construction work will be executed by Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the spokesman said.

He said the building will have 24 rooms, four dormitories, two VIP suites, a conference hall, a dining hall, and a kitchen with modern facilities.

The Bhawan, which will be managed by LAHDC-Kargil, has been constructed for the Haj pilgrims, patients, and students seeking admission in Delhi and others, the spokesman said.

