Left Menu

Heavy rains in Kerala, orange alert issued in five districts

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-07-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 16:46 IST
Heavy rains in Kerala, orange alert issued in five districts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert in five districts in the state for the day.

The IMD, at 3 pm, issued an orange alert for the day in the districts of Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

It also issued an orange alert in the above five districts and Malappuram for Monday and in nine out of the 14 districts of the state for Tuesday.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

The IMD also said strong winds with a speed of 40 to 50 kmph and occasional gusts of up to 60 kmph are likely along the Kerala-Lakshadweep-Karnataka coasts till July 7 and fishermen have been advised not to go out to sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022