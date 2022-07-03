Shelling hits eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, 'many killed' - mayor

The eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk was hit by powerful shelling from multiple rocket launchers on Sunday and many people were killed and wounded, the city's mayor Vadim Lyakh said.

"There are 15 fires. Many killed and wounded," Lyakh wrote on Telegram. He said it was the most powerful recent shelling of the city.

