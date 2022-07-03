Left Menu

National Monuments Authority to submit report on developing Mahuli group of temples

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 22:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@prahladspatel)
The National Monuments Authority will submit a report on the comprehensive development of Mahuli group of temples to the Ministry of Culture, the ministry said on Sunday.

The famous group of temples, known as Dakshin Kashi, comprises five temples belonging to 11th and 12th CE in Hemadpanthi style of architecture and is located near Satara in Maharashtra.

National Monuments Authority (NMA) chairman Tarun Vijay paid a visit to see the status of Samadhis of great Maratha queens Rani Tarabai Bhosle and Rani Yesho Bai Bhosle in Mahuli (Satara).

Vijay was accompanied by ASI officer Gajanan Mandaware and renowned Maratha historian Mohan Shete.

He also visited Ramtek temple group, Ambala Gate, Sindoori bawli and Mansar Buddhist stupa.

The NMA chairman said he will submit a comprehensive report to Union Minister of Culture Kishan Reddy, and recommend including Ramtek and Mahuli group of temples on the banks of the Krishna river in the list of centrally protected monuments and helping samadhis of Maharani Tarabai and Yeshubai develop in a befitting manner.

Vijay said Maharani Tarabai's contribution to India's freedom and her courageous rule to thwart Mughals is immense and her memory must be protected for inspiring coming generations.

He also said that this can be done with the state and central government's cooperation at a massive scale. He added that he will try to draw the attention of Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister in this regard.

