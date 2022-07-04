Left Menu

After 40 years of extinction, rhinos return to Mozambique

Over four decades after they became extinct locally, rhinos are roaming again the wilds of Mozambique, which is bringing the endangered species from South Africa in efforts to breathe new life into its parks and boost local tourism. A group of rangers captured, sedated and moved black and white rhinos over 1,000 miles (1,610 km) to Mozambique's Zinave National Park, which has over 400,000 hectares and more than 2,300 other reintroduced animals.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 14:30 IST
After 40 years of extinction, rhinos return to Mozambique
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over four decades after they became extinct locally, rhinos are roaming again the wilds of Mozambique, which is bringing the endangered species from South Africa in an effort to breathe new life into its parks and boost local tourism.

A group of rangers captured, sedated, and moved black and white rhinos over 1,000 miles (1,610 km) to Mozambique's Zinave National Park, which has over 400,000 hectares and more than 2,300 other reintroduced animals. "Rhinos are important to the ecosystem, which is one of the reasons why we're moving them all this distance and doing all this effort to get them there," Kester Vickery, a conservationist who is supervising the rhino translocation told Reuters.

The Peace Parks Foundation (PPF) conservation group, which is conducting the operation, aims to relocate over 40 rhinos in the next two years to Mozambique. Its project manager, Anthony Alexander, said that the group has already brought in certain predators and many elephants to the park and that it was now the rhinos' turn.

"It's very exciting now to complete the presence of historical species in the park," Alexander said. This initiative is a part of a campaign to save the endangered species by relocating them to safe havens where they have a chance to increase their population.

"We are effectively spreading our eggs and putting them in different baskets," Vickery said, adding that he hoped to see a thriving population of white rhinos in Zinave in 10 years. Mozambican Environment Minister Ivete Maibaze said in a statement that this historic translocation will also be beneficial for the country's emerging eco-tourism industry.

Mozambique's wildlife numbers were badly hit by a 15-year civil war that ended in 1992, and by poaching.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Study: Higher protein consumption while dieting results in healthier eating

Study: Higher protein consumption while dieting results in healthier eating

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022