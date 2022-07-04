Left Menu

Hubble telescope sees delicate ribbon of gas floating eerily in our galaxy

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 04-07-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 23:25 IST
Hubble telescope sees delicate ribbon of gas floating eerily in our galaxy
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Acknowledgment: W. Blair (Johns Hopkins University)

This cosmic image, captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, shows a delicate ribbon of gas floating eerily in our Milky Way galaxy. Actually, it is a very thin section of a supernova remnant caused by a stellar explosion that occurred more than 1,000 years ago, according to NASA.

The image is a composite of hydrogen-light observations taken with Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) in February 2006 and Wide Field Planetary Camera 2 observations in blue, yellow-green, and near-infrared light taken in April 2008.

In this image, many background galaxies (orange extended objects) far off in the distant universe can be seen dotting the image. Most of the white dots are foreground or background stars in our Milky Way galaxy.

According to NASA, on or around May 1, 1006 A.D., observers from Africa to Europe to the Far East saw and recorded the arrival of light from what's now called SN 1006, a tremendous supernova explosion caused by the final death throes of a white dwarf star nearly 7,000 light-years away. The supernova remained visible to the naked eye for at least two and a half years before fading away.

In the mid-1960s, radio astronomers first detected a nearly circular ring of material at the recorded position of the supernova. The size of the remnant implied that the blast wave from the supernova had expanded at nearly 20 million miles per hour over the nearly 1,000 years since the explosion occurred.

Further, in 1976, astronomers reported the first detection of exceedingly faint optical emission of the supernova remnant, but only for a filament located on the northwest edge of the radio ring. A tiny portion of this filament is revealed in detail by the Hubble observation.

In this Hubble image, the twisting ribbon of light corresponds to locations where the expanding blast wave from the supernova is now sweeping into very tenuous surrounding gas.

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India
4
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022