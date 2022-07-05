Public-private partnership projects can improve ports' competitiveness, boost trade: Minister

Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects in the port sector are of great significance in making Indian ports more competitive and strengthening the country's position in international trade, minister of state for ports, shipping, and waterways Shripad Yesso Naik said on Tuesday.

The minister said that roping in private players has helped in improving the efficiency of the port sector and increased earnings.

Naik was addressing the Maritime Public-Private Partnership Enclave 2022 here, organized jointly by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Mumbai Port Authority (MPA) on 25 years of PPP investments in major ports.

''PPP mode has become the perfect mode of infrastructure development. While we celebrate these fruitful 25 years, we need to further strengthen the existing and future PPPs by providing a supportive environment,'' he said.

When the port privatization program was flagged off in 1997, the minister said, the port sector witnessed new investments including those from overseas.

''PPP projects in the ports sector are of great significance in making Indian ports more competitive and thereby strengthening India's position in international trade,'' he said.

To drive the economic transformation through the modernization of port infrastructure requires expansion and up-gradation of berths, construction of new berths and terminals, and automation of port operations, among others, the minister said.

''As we embark on a new era of economic resurgence, bolstered by port-led development, we look forward to streamlining initiatives to promote private participation,'' Naik said.

He said the government is working on providing a conducive ecosystem by implementing policies to enhance the legal and political environment, improving the efficiency of the public sector, preparing a robust institutional framework, expediting the clearance processes, and providing funding assistance.

Private players with their capabilities and experience are augmenting the management of infrastructure resources and assuring quality service by inducting the latest technology and improved management practices, he said, adding that the investment-driven through the PPP model will offer greater training and employment opportunities for workers, create job opportunities and enhance Indian companies' share in the global market.

''To further benefit private players, the government grants concessions to promote transshipment and coastal shipping and allow the concessionaires at major ports to set tariffs as per market dynamics providing a level-playing field,'' he said.

JNPA chairman Sanjay Sethi, in his address, said that PPPs bring in the benefits of private sector expertise and cost-effective technologies with efficiencies in operation.

In the 25 years of execution of the PPP model, there has been advancement in functional efficiency, management practices, and capacity addition in the Indian port sector, he added.

''Through various new interconnected transportation infrastructures and private sector investments, India has demonstrated potential growth in the sector and is beginning to attract global attention. We are the nation's blue economy and need to identify, initiate and complete projects for modernization and mechanization. This will augment port capacity and improve functional efficiency,'' Sethi said.

Emphasizing that the Mumbai Port was the first major port to experiment with privatization way back in 1994, MbPA chairman Rajiv Jalota said that there has been a steady increase in the contribution of BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) projects to cargo traffic in major ports.

As of May 2022 as many as 34 projects worth Rs 27,000 crore were operational under the PPP model, adding to 350 MTPA capacity, he said.

Besides, 25 projects worth over Rs 14,000 crore are under implementation and 50 additional projects worth Rs 27,500 crore have been identified for offer under PPP, Jalota said.

