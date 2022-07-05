Left Menu

Lancor Holdings unveils new projects

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 18:35 IST
Lancor Holdings unveils new projects
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate developer Lancor Holdings Ltd has unveiled 'Blue Circle' townships located on the outskirts of the city, targeted at senior citizens, the company said on Tuesday.

The townships would be set up at Sriperumbudur, Guduvanchery and Sholinganallur to serve senior citizens, the company said.

The multi-locational project 'Harmonia' comprises of villas and apartments designed for senior citizens with customised friendly features offering privacy and comfort, a company statement said here.

''We are launching Harmonia Blue Circle for seniors to fill the gap in response to the growing need for evolving innovative housing for them,'' company chief operating officer V K Ashok said.

''We realise that senior citizens demand not only budget friendly properties but also trained support staff for their special needs while treating them with dignity and care'', he said.

A cost of 2bhk villa with a built up area of 900 square feet on a land area of 1,700 sq ft has been fixed at Rs 63 lakh in Sriperumbudur, while in Guduvanchery it ranges between Rs 30 and Rs 48 lakh. At Sholinganallur the cost of two and three bhk houses would begin from Rs 62.50 lakh, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022