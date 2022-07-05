Left Menu

Thakur meets Mandaviya, seeks bulk drugs park for Himachal Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 19:47 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday met Chemical and Fertiliser, and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with a request to set up one of the three bulk drug parks, planned by the government, in Himachal Pradesh.

He also requested Mandaviya to fast-track the development of a satellite centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, at Una in Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur said setting up a bulk drug park in Himachal will give a boost to the pharmaceutical industry in the state and create 10,000 jobs.

In the Union Budget, the Centre had allocated Rs 3,000 crore for setting up three bulk drug parks.

Thakur said he also requested Mandaviya to speed up the development of the satellite centre of PGIMER, Chandigarh, at Malahat in the Una district.

He said Rs 500 crore has been sanctioned for the satellite centre and the foundation stone for the same was laid in 2019.

The residents of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh will benefit from the satellite centre which will also create employment opportunities in the region, Thakur said. Assembly elections are due in Himachal Pradesh later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

