Left Menu

South Africa holds funeral for 21 teens who died in tavern

More than a thousand grieving family and community members are attending the funeral in South Africas East London for 21 teenagers who died in a mysterious tragedy at a nightclub nearly two weeks ago. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is to give the eulogy for the young who died. Mournful hymns were sung by a large choir as 19 coffins were carried into a large tent where the service is being held in East Londons Scenery Park township. Two families held private burials and the service organizers said the caskets on display were empty, in respect of the wishes of some families.

PTI | Eastlondon | Updated: 06-07-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 15:25 IST
South Africa holds funeral for 21 teens who died in tavern
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • South Africa

More than a thousand grieving family and community members are attending the funeral in South Africa's East London for 21 teenagers who died in a mysterious tragedy at a nightclub nearly two weeks ago.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is to give the eulogy for the young who died.

Mournful hymns were sung by a large choir as 19 coffins were carried into a large tent where the service is being held in East London's Scenery Park township.

Two families held private burials and the service organizers said the caskets on display were empty, in respect of the wishes of some families. The children are to be buried in various cemeteries later Wednesday and in the coming days, they said.

As the tent filled to capacity, many more mourners sat outside.

It's still not known what caused the deaths of the young people, aged between 13 and 17, whose bodies were found in the Enyobeni tavern. All were under the legal drinking age of 18 in South Africa.

Pathologists are studying the cause of death from blood samples. A stampede has been ruled out because the victims' bodies did not show serious injuries, said police.

A sombre mood hangs over the neighborhood surrounding the rundown tavern, where some residents have placed wreaths and flowers.

Authorities have closed the bar, amid questions of how so many underage teenagers could have gathered in an establishment selling alcohol after midnight on June 26.

Community members say there is a well-known problem of underage drinking.

Ramaphosa's address at the service comes as he faces several challenges including South Africa's extended power cuts, wide-ranging allegations of corruption, and questions about large amounts of cash reportedly found hidden in furniture in his own game farm.

In addition to Ramaphosa's eulogy, the funeral service is to include hymns by local choirs and addresses by family representatives, and religious and community leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022