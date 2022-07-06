DDA holds public meetings to clear doubts regarding land-pooling policy

To answer public queries and clear doubts about the land pooling policy, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) conducted public meetings in Tigipur and Mohammadpur-Ramzanpur villages here, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

Issues about the land pooling policy, the proposed amendments, the consortium formation modalities, the External Development Charge (EDC) issue, the 60:40 division of land, and the ground-level implementation of the policy were discussed in the public meetings held on Saturday, the statement said.

DDA Commissioner (Land Pooling) Tariq Thomas and Director (Land Pooling) Amrish Kumar were present at the public meetings, along with other officials and staff of the department and social organizations of Delhi Dehat.

Traders and builders also participated in the meetings and discussed key points regarding the implementation of the policy.

''The commissioner and the director of land pooling listened to the issues and problems of landowners, developers, and stakeholders and clarified all the points, including the process for consortium formation and the expected timelines, the construction of the EUR-II section falling in the P-II zone connecting NH-1 to Bandh Road.

''Issues such as levy of stamp duty only on the actual sale of land/built-up and not at the time of pooling/redistribution of plot, approval of additional development control norms for land pooling, formulation and notification of SOPs for resumption of mutation, EDC amount issues among others were also clarified,'' the statement said.

It further said the Delhi Dehat Vikas Manch and the other participating organizations, developers, and stakeholders welcomed the public notice for consortium formation issued by the DDA in sectors 2 and 3 in Zone P-II and sector 10A in Zone-N.

After the meeting, DDA officials were hopeful that the land-pooling policy will kick off soon on the ground and show good progress with positive cooperation from the landowners, developers, investors, and stakeholders, the statement said.

The DDA also said five other sectors in three zones -- P-II, N, and L -- are under consideration or going through a reconciliation process for the issuance of a provisional notice for the formation of a consortium.

''These sectors are sector 1, 7, and 8 in P-II zone, sector 11 in N zone, and sector 3 in L zone,'' the statement said.

The Delhi Land Policy was notified in 2018 to foster land development in a partnership with the land owners to make them equal partners in the development process.

The policy is presently applicable to the urban extension areas of Delhi, comprising 104 villages falling in the J, K-I, L, N, P-I, and P-II zones.

The entire area is divided into 129 sectors and, on average, each sector is anticipated to accommodate a population of 80,000 to one lakh. The total pooled land under the policy is 7,298 hectares, the statement said.

