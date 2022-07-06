Left Menu

Delhi govt forms enforcement teams to monitor restrictions on single-use plastic items

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:20 IST
Delhi govt forms enforcement teams to monitor restrictions on single-use plastic items
  Country:
  India

The Delhi government has formed 48 enforcement teams to monitor the restrictions imposed on single-use plastic items, officials said on Wednesday.

These enforcement teams will be trained in this regard on July 8, they said.

Additionally, a helpline number (011-23815435) has been issued for the general public to contact the department with any query.

''Enforcement teams have been constituted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and revenue department to implement single-use plastic (SUP) ban more effectively. On July 8, these constituted enforcement teams will be given detailed training on SUP,'' Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai said.

Rai said 15 teams of DPCC and 33 teams of Revenue Department will work to inspect the restrictions on SUP items.

The Delhi government has decided to be lenient towards those violating the ban on SUP items for the initial 10 days.

''Warning notices will be issued to those who violate the SUP ban till July 10 and after that penal action will be taken against them by these teams,'' he said.

A blanket ban prohibiting the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified SUP commodities, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, was issued across the country from July 1.

The identified SUP items include earbuds, plastic sticks for balloons, flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol), plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweets boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners of less than 100microns and stirrers.

PTI ABU SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

