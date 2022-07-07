People working to protect environment will be registered as 'paryavaran mitras': Gopal Rai

The Delhi government will register people working or willing to work for environmental protection as 'paryavaran mitras' and form ward-level teams, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

People's cooperation is necessary for the implementation of the government's plan and policies to deal with pollution-related problems, Rai said at a press conference.

Their contribution made the odd-even car rationing scheme and 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign successful, he added.

''But people's role in protecting the environment should not be limited to a few schemes. The government needs their help year-round. So, we are going to provide a platform to those working or willing to work for environmental protection in Delhi as paryavaran mitras,'' he said.

The government will be in regular touch with this paryavaran mitras and set up teams at the ward level which will help create awareness at the ground level, Rai added.

Those who want to register themselves as paryavaran Mitras can give a missed call on 8448441758, he said.

