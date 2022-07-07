GIA India Organises Diamond Seminar for FICCI FLO Members in Kolkata

Diamond connoisseurs and diamond jewelry buyers attended the seminar Kolkata, West Bengal, India – Business Wire India GIA India organized an education seminar, "Diamond (April)", for the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organisation, (FICCI, FLO) Kolkata. The members acquired knowledge about Diamond – the birthstone of April. FLO is the women's wing of the FICCI and has 18 chapters across India. More than 20 diamond connoisseurs and buyers of diamond jewelry attended the seminar.

A GIA India representative spoke on the birthstones associated with each month and how those born in April are lucky to call diamonds their birthstone. The seminar elaborated on the rich history of diamonds, the 4Cs of Diamond Quality (Color, Clarity, Cut, and Carat Weight), various diamond sources, and how to care for and clean diamond jewelry.

Sheetal Bamalwa, Co-owner of NemichandBamalwa and Sons, Jewellery Group Head at FICCI FLO, Kolkata Chapter, said, "The talk was highly appreciated and members were very impressed with the knowledge shared about Diamond and I would like to thank GIA for conducting such a highly knowledgeable session." Apoorva Deshingkar, Senior Director – Education and Market Development, GIA India, said, "GIA has continuously ensured the public trust in gems and jewelry by upholding the values of integrity and professionalism," He added, "I'm thankful to FICCI FLO (Kolkata Chapter) for allowing GIA India to share knowledge with its members." For press inquiries, please contact Shivprasad Hiremath at shivprasad.hiremath@gia.edu.

About GIA India GIA India Laboratory Private Limited ('GIA India') is an independent subsidiary of the Gemological Institute of America, Inc. ('GIA'). Established in 1931, GIA is recognized as the world's foremost authority in gemmology. GIA invented the famous 4Cs of Color, Clarity, Cut, and Carat Weight and, in 1953, created the International Diamond Grading System™ which is recognized around the world as the standard for diamond quality.

Through research, education, gemmological laboratory services, and instrument development, the Institute is dedicated to ensuring the public trust in gems and jewelry by upholding the highest standards of integrity, academics, science, and professionalism. All of GIA's activities are governed by its mission to serve the public. Visit GIA.edu or GIAindia.in.

To View, the Image, Click on the Link Below GIA India representative conducts the seminar on 'Diamond (April)' for FICCI FLO members in Kolkata

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)