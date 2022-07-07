J’khand tops in Rurban Mission’s delta ranking

Jharkhand has topped in the delta ranking of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Rurban Mission with composite score of 76.19 in the month of June, an official release said on Thursday.

With this, the state has improved its position to eighth place in overall ranking of the mission, it said.

In the delta ranking, the state has improved its score by 1.93 compared to the previous month, which is the highest improvement among the 34 states and union territories.

The Centre had launched the mission in 2016 with an objective of stimulating local economic development, enhancing basic services and creating well planned Rurban clusters.

The positive change, which is reflected in the rank of Jharkhand, is due to better work done in each of the areas, said state rural development department secretary Dr Manish Ranjan.

“Good work is being done continuously in the Rurban mission and regular review of work progress is also being done at the state level,” he said.

The Union Ministry of Rural Development has released the delta ranking for the month of June, in which Jharkhand ranked first across the country in the delta ranking and earned eighth place in overall ranking, said state MGNREGA commissioner Rajeshwari B.

“The department has been successful in implementing the schemes under Rurban Mission in rural areas of Jharkhand. In future, we aim to benefit every village and every single family from Rurban mission,” she said.

