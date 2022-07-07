SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit

SpaceX on Thursday launched another batch of 53 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket successfully deployed the internet satellites into low-earth orbit (LEO), the company confirmed later.

This was the 13th flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3, and now eight Starlink missions.

For the unversed, Starlink is a constellation of multiple satellites that orbit the planet much closer to Earth, at about 550km and provide high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe.

The internet relay satellites enable video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet - with download speeds between 100 Mb/s and 200 Mb/s and latency as low as 20ms in most locations, according to the company.

Meanwhile, SpaceX is gearing up for its next commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA, which is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, July 14. The cargo Dragon resupply ship will deliver new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the international crew, including a study of immune aging and the potential for reversing those effects, among others.