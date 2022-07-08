Miner BHP loses appeal against $6 bln-plus Brazil dam lawsuit
Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP has lost an appeal in a London court seeking to block a 5 billion pound-plus ($6 billion-plus) lawsuit by 200,000 Brazilians over a dam failure that triggered Brazil's worst environmental disaster. BHP is expected to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. ($1 = 0.8333 pounds)
