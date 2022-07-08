South Gujarat receives heavy rains, several areas in Ahmedabad waterlogged

South Gujarat received heavy rainfall on Friday, with a steady downpour for a few hours in the afternoon leaving many parts of Ahmedabad, the state's biggest city, waterlogged.

A release from the India Meteorological Department said heavy rains were also witnessed in parts of Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Junagadh districts, adding that the monsoon was ''vigorous'' over Saurashtra and Kutch regions and ''active'' over the rest of the state.

State Emergency Operations Centre data revealed Kaprada taluka in Valsad district in south Gujarat received a staggering 205 millimetres of rain between 6am and 6pm during the day, followed by Vansda in Navsari (164 mm), Mahuva of Surat (157 mm), Vyara in Tapi (153 mm), Dolvan in Tapi (150 mm), Chikhli in Navsari (141 mm), Valod in Tapi (137 mm) and Valsad's Dharampur (134 mm).

It showed Dwarka taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district received 132 mm of rain during the same period, while the figure was 106 mm for Jodia taluka of Jamnagar.

For the first time since the onset of monsoon in the state, Ahmedabad city received heavy rains, resulting in waterlogging and closure of some underpasses for traffic, local officials said.

As per data made available by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Usmanpura area received 228mm rainfall in just three hours between 1pm and 4pm, followed by 142 mm and 135 mm respectively in Chakudia and Viratnagar areas.

Some places in south Gujarat and Saurashtra are likely to see heavy to very heavy rains over the next four days, the IMD said.

It also informed that extremely heavy rainfall may occur at some places in Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli in south Gujarat and in some parts of Junagadh district on July 11-12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)