Three cowsheds, 13 animals washed away in flash floods in HP's Bilaspur

Three cowsheds and several animals were washed away in flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Friday, a state disaster management official said.

The Bilaspur district emergency operations centre informed that an incident of flash flood occurred at Bhagot near Kuh Mujwad in Ghumarwin tehsil in which three cowsheds, three buffalos and 10 goats were washed away, he added.

Meanwhile, rescue teams failed to locate any of the four people missing since the flash floods triggered by a cloud burst in Chojh village (Goah Nullah) in Challal of Kullu district on Wednesday, he added. The search and rescue operation was carried out by NDRF, SDRF, police teams and local volunteers but they failed to find any missing person. So, the search and rescue operation was closed in Kullu district on Friday evening, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)