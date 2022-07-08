Left Menu

Three cowsheds, 13 animals washed away in flash floods in HP's Bilaspur

Three cowsheds and several animals were washed away in flash floods in Himachal Pradeshs Bilaspur district on Friday, a state disaster management official said.The Bilaspur district emergency operations centre informed that an incident of flash flood occurred at Bhagot near Kuh Mujwad in Ghumarwin tehsil in which three cowsheds, three buffalos and 10 goats were washed away, he added.Meanwhile, rescue teams failed to locate any of the four people missing since the flash floods triggered by a cloud burst in Chojh village Goah Nullah in Challal of Kullu district on Wednesday, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-07-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 21:14 IST
Three cowsheds, 13 animals washed away in flash floods in HP's Bilaspur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three cowsheds and several animals were washed away in flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Friday, a state disaster management official said.

The Bilaspur district emergency operations centre informed that an incident of flash flood occurred at Bhagot near Kuh Mujwad in Ghumarwin tehsil in which three cowsheds, three buffalos and 10 goats were washed away, he added.

Meanwhile, rescue teams failed to locate any of the four people missing since the flash floods triggered by a cloud burst in Chojh village (Goah Nullah) in Challal of Kullu district on Wednesday, he added. The search and rescue operation was carried out by NDRF, SDRF, police teams and local volunteers but they failed to find any missing person. So, the search and rescue operation was closed in Kullu district on Friday evening, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022